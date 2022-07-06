Share

The new user interface of Google Photos will allow you to share your photos in a much faster and easier way.

Over the last few months, the Mountain View company has not stopped updating one of its most popular apps, Google Photoswith new functions such as the possibility of applying the blur effect to any image or deleting images from the library from an album.

In this sense, we have just learned, thanks to the specialized medium 9to5Google, that the American giant continues to update its photo backup platform with a new interface, thanks to which sharing your photos will be much easier.

This is the new interface of Google Photos

Google Photos has started rolling out a new server-side update, corresponding to version number 5.96, which stands out for including a new pop-up interface that appears when you select photos or videos in your library.

Thus, as you can see in the screenshots that we leave you below these lines, when you choose an image or a video from your Google Photos collection, a new menu appears at the bottom of the screen with all the actions you can perform with said photograph, placing first the options Share, Add to Y Remove. If you slide this menu to the left you will have access to other interesting options such as delete the photo or video from the devicemove it to the archive, edit its location, or move it to your private folder.

Also, if you slide this new window up you will access a new menu through which you can easily share any photo with one of your contacts, add it to an album or see its location.

We must emphasize that all these options continue to appear if you select multiple photos or videos at oncejust like it was until now.

How to apply Real Tone filters in Google Photos

This update only is reaching, at the moment, some users of Google Photoswhich means that it can be a simple test or end up reaching all users over the next few months.

