Seth MacFarlane confirms that the Ted series will have the same adult tone as the movies

A few months ago it was announced that Ted the bear would have his own television series created by Seth McFarlane, director of the two films that make up the saga of ted and creator of the hilarious animated series Padre de Familia and Padre Made in USA (American Dad).

The series will be a prequel to the first Ted movie and will focus on the adolescence of John and Ted, whose fame has already ended and is living with his comrade thunder in the 90s.

Although its plot shows the adolescent version of the character embodied by Mark Wahlberg and is released for television through the streaming service peacockthat does not mean that it will not have the same adult tone that we saw in the movies.

This was confirmed by Seth MacFarlane himself in a recent interview (via Collider), where he commented that the Ted series will maintain the same thug and foul-mouthed tone of the movies.

“Tone-wise, we’re sticking pretty close to the first movie,” he stated. “I think people who enjoyed the first movie and enjoyed that tone will be very happy with what we’re doing here. Let’s go with what worked“.

“But at the same time we’re breaking new ground and building a past for John and Ted that we hadn’t delved into in the movie. But I think Ted fans will be very happy with this series,” added MacFarlane.

This means that we will once again have Ted the bear (played again by Seth MacFarlane) making sexually and politically incorrect jokes just as he was shown in the first film, which generated a lot of controversy (something MacFarlane is more than used to). .

“Oh yeah. It’s like a movie. There’s no broadcast standards there. It’s an R-rated comedy. So our guidelines are the same as for film. Is no different. You can say ‘fuck’, you can say whatever you want,” confirmed its creator.

“The challenges for something like Ted are more external. You’re dealing with a climate that’s maybe a little less friendly to comedy than it’s been in the past. That’s certainly something we keep in mind because we want Ted to remain Ted.” We want to make sure it’s not tampered with,” he added.

“But as far as Peacock goes, no, Peacock has been great,” MacFarlane said of the platform’s deal with the series. “They recognize that [la película] it was about an R-rated comedy and that the series will also be an R-rated comedy. So none of that has changed.”

With a total of ten episodes, the Ted series will premiere soon in the Peacock catalog.