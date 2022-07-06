‘Sálvame Mediafest’, ‘ACI’ and ‘Volando voy’ compete today for the audience

The ‘save me mediafest‘ celebrates tonight his third gala in Telecinco (9:55 p.m. Marta López, Terelu Campos, Víctor Sandoval, Carmen Borrego, Alonso Caparrós, Carmen Alcayde, Antonio Montero, Rafa Mora, Laura Fa, Miguel Frigenti and José Antonio Canales Rivera are the collaborators chosen for this third night, in which, together with Rocío Carrasco and Manuel Zamorano, will try to convince a jury made up of Samantha Hudson, Maestro Joao and La Prohibida, in charge of choosing the best performance of ‘La noche drag’ together with the votes of the audience. to lead the format, which will also feature performances by Melody and Drag Ármek, elected Drag Queen 2022 at the Maspalomas International Carnival.

The second season’ACI: High Intellectual Capacity‘come back tonight to Antenna 3 with a new chapter (10:45 p.m.). On this occasion, Judge Carole Massard is found dead in her office as she prepared to deliver her verdict in a criminal trial. As investigators track down revenge on the defendant’s part, Morgane, for her part, is depressed. Weeks have passed since Ludo left her and to add another layer to her sadness, she discovers that Roxane, her worst enemy and Karadec’s new girlfriend, is taking more and more personal space in the life of the squad. Nothing goes well for the consultant and protagonist, who must motivate herself in the face of an investigation that is much more complex than it seems.

‘flying I go‘ occupies the prime time of Four (10:45 p.m.). The Sierra de las Nieves (Málaga), in the extreme southwest of the Betic mountain range, will star in the new installment. Jesús Calleja and his team will join a group of volunteers from the town of Tolox who are working to recover paths covered by nature in the place and who have set themselves the difficult goal of building the two bridges before it is declared a Park. National.

Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas, to arms at laSexta

the sixth bet on a new pass of ‘assassins‘ (10:30 p.m.), a film starring Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas. Robert Rath, recruited to carry out dangerous missions related to the Cold War, has decided to leave that job. After having been the undisputed number one, Miguel Bain, an ambitious History student, aspires to occupy his position. Bain enjoys the thrill of the kill and knows that Rath is an obstacle for him. Their paths cross Electra, a surveillance expert and cunning thief in the world of information. She shares with Rath the desire to leave this world so absorbing that it forces them to always lead a nomadic life.

Will Smith is the last man alive in La 1

the 1 of TVE broadcasts tonight ‘I’m legend‘ (10:40 p.m.). Year 2012. Robert Neville (Will Smith) is the last man alive on Earth, but he is not alone. The other human beings have turned into vampires and they all crave to drink his blood. During the day he lives in a state of alert, like a hunter, and searches for the undead while they sleep; but during the night he must hide from them and wait for the dawn. This nightmare started three years ago: Neville was a brilliant scientist, but he couldn’t stop the spread of a terrible man-made virus. He has survived because he is immune to the virus; Every day he sends radio messages in the hope that there are other survivors, but it is useless. The only thing he can do is find a formula that allows him to use his immune blood to restore his nature to men. But he is in inferior conditions and time is running out.