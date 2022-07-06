Sage, the son of Sylvester Stallone who died…

One of the most recognized actors worldwide for his participation as Rocky, an emblematic character in the world of boxing. In this text we talk about sagethe son of Sylvester Stallone who had a tragic death unfortunately.

Sage Stallone became the first son of Sylvester, his adoration, who even participated in the saga of Rocky Balboa. The first of the Balboas was also known for being a producer, director, producer, screenwriter and even set up a company for the restoration and preservation of tapes from the 70s and 80s.

Sage, the son of Sylvester Stallone

He was born on May 5, 1976, in Los Angeles, United States. He is the first son of sylvester Y sasha czaktheir second child is named after Seargeoh, who came into the world in 1979.

When he turned 14, in 1990, he was part of the cast of Rocky V. In that film, he plays the role of Robert Balboason of the boxer who at that moment loses his fortune and must go live in a dangerous neighborhood in Philadelphia.

At that moment, Rocky spends a lot of time on tommy gun, so much so that he lives at home and comes to ‘supply’ his son. Part of the dialogues were mixed with real life:

“When I yelled at him, ‘You never spent time with me!’, that was true. When I was a kid he was never home. He looked my father in the face and he really said that, ”he commented. Sage.

He dedicated his life to cinema, participated in: The Evil Inside Me (1993), Daylight (1996), Reflections of Evil (2002), Chaos (2005), and Moscow Zero (2008). At the same time he studied film directing, in 2006 he recorded the short film Vic, with which he won the award for best young director at the Boston Film Festival.

founded the company Grindhouse Releasing, dedicated to restoring old movies. Business turned out good, so she put acting on the back burner.

His death

On July 13, 2012, at 36 years of ageSage was found dead in his home located in the 8100 block of Mulholland Terrace, in Studio City, Los Angeles. The same day, sylvester received the heartbreaking news, fell into depression and hasa paid tribute to him.

Family and friends had not heard from him for four days. Medicines and empty bottles were found at the scene. After the autopsy and the corresponding toxicology tests, it was found that he died of coronary artery disease caused by atherosclerosis.

In the movie of believe: champion heart, Rocky pays tribute to him. Through one of the scenes you can see a photo of sylvester Y sage. There she says that to ease her pain she prefers to think that she is on a trip and is in another place.

