Rumor: Johnny Depp is in talks to star in Beetlejuice 2

Rumors surrounding the life of Johnny Depp continue to appear in the deep space of the web. After being a participant in a trial of notable media coverage whose jury gave him victory more than a month ago, the 59-year-old actor remains somewhat oblivious to the entertainment industry that has given him everything. Now, new information from Giant Freakin Robot maintains that Johnny could be in talks to be part of a tape that has been widely speculated since 2015, Beetlejuice 2.

Depp was blacklisted in Hollywood in late 2018, when Amber Heard posted her famous article on Washington Post and which was later charged with libel by jurors in Virginia court. Johnny lost his place in pirates of the caribbean 6 and months later he ended up getting kicked out of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50%, a film in which he would appear as Gellert Grindelwald. From overnight, Depp his career was diminished and from Minamata – 35% (2020) have not been seen working on any other projects. But things could change.

According to sources close to GFR, Johnny Depp would be in talks to join the cast of Beetlejuice 2 with an unknown role. The media points out that some producer involved in the alleged development is interested in reviving the actor’s career and the invitation has been launched. For now, it would only be necessary to wait and see if both the film and the role of Johnny become a reality, something that will undoubtedly fill the interpreter’s followers with enthusiasm and would probably give the filmmakers good numbers.

Although the defamation trial is over, Depp continues solving some details derived from it. The jury found that Amber Heard she did defame her ex-husband in the aforementioned article, for which she must pay US$10.3 million as compensation; The actress’s legal team issued a document in which she requests the annulment of the verdict for alleged irregularities between the members. The actress does not have the resources to pay off her debt, so in recent weeks rumors have spread about the sale of her possessions as a desperate measure to solve the problem.

Other rumors that have gained strength lately have to do with the return of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, something that many fans would like to see come true. It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, one of the actor’s representatives declared for NBC that the millionaire offer made by Disney to its client to return as Jack Sparrow is only an invention.

Though Johnny he was written off by Hollywood, now he has a chance to get back in business; His fans never stopped supporting him and continue to hold campaigns in his honor. It is worth mentioning that for the jurors who handled the trial, both Depp What heard They were violent in their relationship, however, the actress’s testimonies stood out for their lack of solidity and some lies that ended up coming to light, such as the alleged charitable donations that she finally did not make; now she is the one who will probably never work in the film industry again, at least for now she must keep a low profile. She will return to theaters on March 17, 2023 with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

