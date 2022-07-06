Rumor: Dragon Ball could arrive at Fortnite very soon

Fortnite It has a close relationship with the world of anime. Proof of this is, for example, his recent collaboration with Naruto. But if there is a crossover desired by the fans, that is the one with dragon ball.

Now this wish could become a reality. This is how the well-known leaker has made it known FortniteInfESPwho has found a strange unencrypted image in the code line of the 21.20 patch of the Epic Games game.

You don’t have to be a big fan of the work of Akira Toriyama to realize that it is one of the capsules of Capsule Corpthe company run by bulma and his family in Dragon Ball.

Found this in the files… Seems to have something to do with creative mode and energy… Does anyone have any idea what it is? ( #Fortnite / #FortniteVibin ) pic.twitter.com/H2WvHb2tR2 — FortniteInfESP | News & Leaks (@FortniteInfESP) July 6, 2022

According to leaks, this object would be destined to appear in the Creative mode of the game. However, with the arrival of the new movie in the franchise, we must not rule out that, sooner or later, we will be able to see the skins of Goku, Vegeta and company.

Despite being an unofficial rumor, the gaming community has welcomed the news with open arms. And it is that, even today, Dragon Ball continues to be a unstoppable global phenomenon.

At the moment we do not know more details about this hypothetical collaboration. In any case, we will be attentive to any information that will arrive during the next days or weeks.