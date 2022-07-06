Rockstar will cancel two highly anticipated games to prioritize GTA 6

According to an insider, the American company will focus on the already confirmed GTA 6, so two remakes will be delayed, at least.





GTA 6 is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of all time. After the total success of GTA V, the sixth installment of the historic Rockstar saga is highly desired by all fans. While it was confirmed earlier this year that the game was in development, there is no news about it yet. Now, an insider assured that the development company is 100% focused on the creation of GTA 6, which will affect other games that, although they were not confirmed, were about to start developing.











Rockstar will prioritize GTA 6, canceling two highly anticipated games for now

While no game generates as much buzz as GTA 6, there are other Rockstar titles that are highly desired by fansas is the case with the remakes of GTA IV Y Red Dead Redemption. However, as stated Complexiona known insider of the North American developer, Rockstar will leave these new versions in the background to focus on the sixth Grand Theft Auto. This indicates that Both GTA IV Remake and Red Dead Redemption Remake, if they come out, will do so after GTA 6which does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be only in 2024.

The poor reception of GTA The Trilogy motivated Rockstar to bet everything on GTA 6

The delivery that remastered the mythical GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas did not have the expected resultas sales and reviews were not positive. As a result of that, according to the insider Tezthe American company decided to put all its forces into the development of GTA 6 and not into new versions of old classicsas they thought they were going to do with GTA IV Y Red Dead Redemption. This raised the expectations of Grand Theft Auto fans, who they hope that the new installment of the saga is up to the task.

