Rihanna snatched the throne from Kylie Jenner of being the youngest billionaire

Rihannawho welcomed her first child in May, has become the youngest woman to be a billionaire in the United States by accumulating a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the 2022 ‘Forbes’ list.

This comes three years after the same magazine awarded that coveted title to Kylie Jennerwho is now estimated to have a fortune of about $600 million.

According to ‘Forbes,’ Rihanna, who co-owns Fenty Beauty and owns 30% of her Savage x Fenty⁠ lingerie line, is also Barbados’ first female billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on the list of this year of female billionaires of EE.UU.

Rihanna’s fortune could increase soon, as she recently indicated that she has new music in the works. “I see my next project completely differently than I wanted to present it before. I think this way it suits me better, much better,” she recently told ‘Vogue,’ adding, “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of pressure off me.”

Rihanna’s incredible fortune does not indicate that Kylie Jenner’s is not so impressive, although it does not exceed one billion, as the 24-year-old businesswoman is still the youngest on the ‘Forbes’ list in which she is also Taylor Swift, with $570 million; Y Whitney Wolfe Herdwith $740 million.

In March 2019, Kylie Jenner held the title of youngest billionaire after signing a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta for Kylie Cosmetics products, which were then only available online or in stores on a temporary basis. At the time, Forbes reported that the strategic move helped raise his company’s estimated value by about $900 million.

That same year he made another move that increased his fortune, since in November he agreed to sell 51 percent of the beauty brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million, for which the value of his company was valued at $1.2 million.

However, in May 2020 ‘Forbes’ published an article in which they reported that they had recalculated Kylie’s assets and concluded that she was not a billionaire, “A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune places her at just under $900 million.”

Kylie did not appear to be affected by the revocation of her title, saying, “I can name a list of 100 things that are more important right now than looking at how much money I have. I am blessed beyond my years. I have a beautiful daughter, a successful business, and I’m doing perfectly well.”

