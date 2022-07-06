Rihanna makes her debut on the Forbes Billionaires List

“ How did Rihanna become the richest female singer in the world? Spoiler alert: she was not singing ”, This is how the Forbes note begins, which is part of its now classic list of the wealthiest people on the planet.

According to the magazine, the singer and founder of Fenty Beauty has a net worth of $1.7 billion, making her the 1,729th richest person in the world . Defined within the category of “self-made” (through which they seek to differentiate those who inherited their fortunes versus those who generated it), according to the North American media, the main reason for their economic status is their company.

“Rihanna now has a fortune of $1.7 billion, Forbes estimates, making her the world’s richest female entertainer and second only to Oprah Winfrey, who is the richest woman in entertainment. But it is not her music that has made her so rich. Most of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm that she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress. Forbes