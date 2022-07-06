Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States

This has been a busy year for Rihanna. Not only has the singer launched her Fenty Beauty skincare line – and she’s rumored to be preparing a musical comeback – but was elected America’s richest self-made millionaire. The title comes from the annual ranking drawn up by Forbes, America’s Richest Self-Made Women, which for 2022 has identified the wealthiest women.

Among them, Rihanna ranks 21st, with an estimated net worth of over $ 1 billion. At just 34 years old, the singer has amassed $ 1.4 million thanks largely to her music and the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. According to Forbes, Rihanna also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised funds with a $ 1 billion valuation in February 2021. This makes Riri Barbados’ first billionaireas well as the richest musician in the world.

Along with her on the list are several celebrities including: Kylie Jenner ($ 600 million), Beyoncé ($ 450 million), Kim Kardashian ($ 1.8 billion), Reese Witherspoon ($ 430 million), Serena Williams ($ 260 million), Sandra Bullock ($ 225 million) and Madonna ($ 225 million) 575 million). So here we have a complete picture of the most influential women, without too many surprises and with various confirmations.

To her hit list, Rihanna can add becoming a mom last May. She and rapper A $ AP Rocky are the parents of a son born on May 13 in a Los Angeles hospital. In a recent interview with Vogue, the singer responded with a touch of panic at the possibility that the new born does not love the world of fashion: “If my son doesn’t like fashion, that will be the day when I will have a problem. I mean, really? so nervous! “. But if good blood doesn’t lie, Rihanna will have nothing to fear.

