Rihanna is the youngest female billionaire in the US

According to the annual list of the specialized business magazine, Forbes, the singer Rihanna She has become the youngest billionaire woman in the United States, displacing Kim Kardashian.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who is originally from Barbados, is ranked 21st on Forbes’ annual list of self-made women, as well as being the only billionaire under 40 on this list.

The singer reached $1.4 billion in net worth, which, according to Forbes estimates, comes primarily from her businesses, music and cosmetics.

Rihanna Beauty Company

The beauty company Rihannathe remaining half of which is owned by LVMH, is known for its wide range of 50 skin tones, including dark shadows for women of color, which were scarce when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry. .

It has also expanded its lines, a year ago it presented a range for skin care, Fenty Skin, and will soon launch Fenty Parfum, a unisex fragrance created by the artist.

Rihanna declared a “national hero” for her commitment to Barbados

In November 2021, the designation of “national hero” was awarded to the famous businesswoman Rihanna because “he has spread imagination to the world through the pursuit of excellence with his creativity, his discipline and above all, his extraordinary commitment to his homeland.

Those were the words of Prime Minister Mia Mottley who mentioned during the ceremony that the appointment was made by “a grateful nation and an even prouder people”.

It should be noted that recognitions had previously been made to Rihannasuch as the occasion in which she was awarded the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, who was left in charge of tourism and education in the Barbados region.

