Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the US not only thanks to music- Corriere.it

The success of Fenty Beauty

The boom in the personal wealth of the singer, aka Robyn Fenty, hence the name of her beauty line, dates back to 2017. In that year, in fact, Rihanna decided to launch the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, to give all women a sense of inclusion. The following year, the pop star launched the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, which in 2020 raised $ 115 million in funding and achieved a $ 1 billion valuation. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage X Fenty and half of Fenty Beautywhich generated $ 550 million in revenue in 2020. The other half of the company is owned by French luxury fashion giant LVMH.