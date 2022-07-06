Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the US not only thanks to music- Corriere.it
The success of Fenty Beauty
The boom in the personal wealth of the singer, aka Robyn Fenty, hence the name of her beauty line, dates back to 2017. In that year, in fact, Rihanna decided to launch the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, to give all women a sense of inclusion. The following year, the pop star launched the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, which in 2020 raised $ 115 million in funding and achieved a $ 1 billion valuation. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage X Fenty and half of Fenty Beautywhich generated $ 550 million in revenue in 2020. The other half of the company is owned by French luxury fashion giant LVMH.
The other stars in the ranking
Together with her in the ranking drawn up by Forbes there are several celebrities including: Kylie Jenner ($ 600 million), Beyonc ($ 450 million), Kim Kardashian ($ 1.8 billion), Reese Witherspoon ($ 430 million), Serena Williams ($ 260 million), Sandra Bullock (225 million dollars) and Madonna (575 million dollars). Kim Kardashian, at 41, is the second youngest on the list, after Rihanna. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner – who, at age 24, is the youngest non-billionaire on the list, with a net worth of $ 600 million – have found success in both the entertainment and retail industries. retail, with their respective makeup lines.