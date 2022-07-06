Rihanna is pregnant (and she’s wearing a 1996 Chanel coat to tell the tale)

Rihanna is pregnant and expects her first child from her boyfriend the rapper A$AP Rocky. We have not known it from an official statement, nor from an announcement on Instagram, the couple has been seen taking a walk through Harlem and that is where Rihanna, dressed in a coat designed by karl lagerfeld for Chanel in 1996 and that can now be bought online, she has decided to open it to show passers-by her prominent belly, on which a striking necklace fell. There is no cold for the couple despite the freezing temperatures that the thermometers mark in New York.

Model Christina Kruse at the Chanel Fall/Winter 1996 show in Paris. Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

According to Page six, the couple could be seen at the beginning of the month in a New York restaurant having to ask to be accommodated at a different table due to the then budding belly of the singer. It is not that we have not seen Rihanna in recent months, it is that she has always worn extremely wide clothes that prevented detecting the changes in her body.

It was to be expected that the couple decided to expand the family, he has never hidden his admiration for Rihanna and his desire to have children with her, as he told GQ in an interview last May, where he defined the singer as ‘The only ‘. The couple started dating her in 2020 and he even participated in some of her concerts during her last tour of her Diamonds World Tour.