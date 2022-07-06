Rihanna becomes America’s youngest billionaire (and unseats Kim Kardashian)

EFE videos

The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.29% at noon but loses 8,000 points

Madrid, Jul 6 (EFECOM).- The Spanish stock market, like the other European markets, is today experiencing a new day of volatility, and after a few hours of trading it is the one with the least drive in the Old Continent, having deflated since the rise of more than 1% from the open to gaining 0.29% at noon. At 12 noon, the selective Spanish IBEX 35 adds 24.46 points, 0.29%, and stands at 7,984.31 points. So far this year, the IBEX 35 has lost 8.27%. For their part, the European stock markets have also considerably reduced their gains compared to the opening, so that London rises 1.65%, Paris, 1.58%, Frankfurt, 1.38% and Milan, 0, 81%. The Euro Stoxx 50, which includes the largest capitalization European companies, also rose 1.35%. Investors’ eyes are today on the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed). In the IBEX 35, the highest gains are for Indra, with 4.20%, followed by Rovi, with 3.17%, Inditex, with 3.08%, Inmobiliaria Colonial, with 2.96% and IAG, with 2.62%. At the opposite extreme, the biggest losses are for Banco Sabadell, 3.65%, Grifols, with 3.13%, Bankinter, with 3.17%, Caixabank, with 2.86%, Telefónica, with the 1.92%, PharmaMar, with 0.78%, Santander, with 0.55%, Endesa, with 0.47% and Fluidra, with 0.22%. In the continuous market, where 360 ​​million euros have been traded up to this time, the biggest increase is also for Indra, with that 4.20%, followed by OHLA, with 3.53% and Azkoyen, with 3.50 %. The biggest losses in the continuum are for Borges-Bain, with a drop of 7.97%, Oryzon, with 5.10% and Airtificial, with 4.49%. In the debt market, the interest on the long-term Spanish bond falls to 2.288%, while the risk premium rises 0.27% to 110.95 basis points. As for Brent, a benchmark in Europe, the price of a barrel rose 1.11% to $103.91, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, also rose 0.52 % to $99.95, before the official opening of the market. Today it has been known that crude oil imports increased by 25.5% in May compared to the same month of 2021, to 6 million tons, with the United States as the main supplier and the highest imports since data are available, while that no Russian oil was imported. According to data published this Wednesday by the Strategic Reserves Corporation (Cores), an entity that contributes to guaranteeing the security of the supply of hydrocarbons in Spain, in the first five months of the year crude oil imports increased by 20% compared to the same period of one year before. Regarding the euro, the single currency continues to depreciate and after falling 0.48%, it changes to 1,021 dollars. EFECOM mlm/prb (photo) (video) (c) Agencia EFE