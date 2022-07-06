Rihanna, America’s Youngest Billionaire

Rihanna makes Forbes’ list of billionaires

since the song umbrella Rihanna became a worldwide success, her musical career has not stopped adding profits. If the Barbadian singer has become one of the most praised and well-known artists on the world art scene, Since she also decided to open the doors to new businesses in other sectors, Rihanna has also made a place for herself on the Forbes list of billionaires.

When his entry into this list of personalities with high purchasing power was announced last year, he was only anticipating the latest update of it: Rihanna can already boast of being the youngest billionaire woman in the United States.

The singer has unseated Kim Kardashian from her position and rises, at 34, to number 21 on Forbes’ list of “self-made” billionaire women. She thus becomes the only woman under the age of 40 on the entire list with a net worth of 1.4 billion dollars, which comes mainly from her musical career and her beauty firms. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin (companies in which he owns 50% shares). If these two brands are part of her main source of income, Rihanna is also the founder of Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line launched in 2018 and of which she also owns 30%.

Rihanna’s rise is undoubted. The singer’s perseverance has made her one of the most successful personalities on her artistic horizon, but also one of the ones with the most fortunes at the moment.

Since giving birth to her first baby with artist A$AP Rocky on May 13, she has only been seen in public once. She did it last week during the Wireless London Rap Festival, which kicked off on Friday and ends this Sunday the 10th at Finsbury Park in the British capital. However, there is no doubt that Rihanna will continue adding great projects to her list and that, surely, she will soon surprise us with some new and shocking news.

