Psg, Galtier traces the way: the tops called to return early, Messi and Neymar …

Galtier, PSG coach, calls his players back from holidays in advance

Reduced holidays for players of the Paris Saint Germaincalled to the penalty spot under the guidance of the new coach, Christophe Galtierformer technician of Nice And Lillecapable of raising the title of champions of France with the latter in the 2020/2021 season, snatching the trophy from the Parisians of which he is now the coach.

The manager of Marseilles origins presented himself to the microphones of the press conference for the presentation of the patron’s club Al-Khelaïfivery determined and convinced of his ideas and the type of approach to be implemented towards the team group composed of Messi and companions. The presence of many stars in the dressing room of the Les Parisiens it certainly does not help, especially in terms of availability and aptitude for work, as well as the sacrosanct respect for daily rules. All factors expressly requested by the new technical guide, which intends to completely turn the page with respect to the old, decidedly milder managements, such as that of Mauricio. Pochettinowhich ended a few days ago with the exemption of the Argentine.

The foundations of this new project have already been laid, starting with the summer retreat, which has already begun in advance also for the top players of the club, who were entitled to additional days of vacation, but following the demanding requests for Galtieralso Neymar, Navas, Donnarumma and Lionel himself Messi they have already returned to Paris to start preparing for next season.

