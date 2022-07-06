Profeco and Vichy report the withdrawal of anti-wrinkle ampoules due to packaging defects

Photo: Gettyimages

The Profeco (Federal Consumer Protection Office) reported product recall Anti-wrinkle ampoules, in its presentation of 10 and 30 injections, of the Vichy brand, because the packaging may weaken over time and may not be safe for the consumer upon opening.

The above was explained by Prophecy and Vichy through a statement.

“Because he observed that the packaging of the LiftActiv Peptide-C vials can weaken over time and, therefore, could compromise the safe opening of the vials.”

The company FRABEL SA DE CVwhich markets Vichy, notified the prophet that there are 5 thousand 604 products involved in Mexico of said vials.

What are the Vichy batches?

The lots identified, so far, are:

54U11Q

54U21Q

54U41Q

54U41S

54U51S

54U52S

54U61S

54U71S

54U82S

54U91S

54U92S

54UD25

54W11S

54W12S

The agency and the company added that “all batches of Vichy Laboratoires Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-C Anti-Wrinkle Vials”.

If you have any questions about the vials of ginghamyou can communicate:

By telephone: at 800 300 8424, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm

Email: centroatencion@vichy.com

Website: www.vichy.com.mx

For its part, the Profeco will continue to monitor the compliance of this company and makes available the Consumer Telephone: