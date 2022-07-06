Profeco and Vichy report the withdrawal of anti-wrinkle ampoules due to packaging defects
The Profeco (Federal Consumer Protection Office) reported product recall Anti-wrinkle ampoules, in its presentation of 10 and 30 injections, of the Vichy brand, because the packaging may weaken over time and may not be safe for the consumer upon opening.
The above was explained by Prophecy and Vichy through a statement.
“Because he observed that the packaging of the LiftActiv Peptide-C vials can weaken over time and, therefore, could compromise the safe opening of the vials.”
The company FRABEL SA DE CVwhich markets Vichy, notified the prophet that there are 5 thousand 604 products involved in Mexico of said vials.
What are the Vichy batches?
The lots identified, so far, are:
- 54U11Q
- 54U21Q
- 54U41Q
- 54U41S
- 54U51S
- 54U52S
- 54U61S
- 54U71S
- 54U82S
- 54U91S
- 54U92S
- 54UD25
- 54W11S
- 54W12S
The agency and the company added that “all batches of Vichy Laboratoires Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-C Anti-Wrinkle Vials”.
If you have any questions about the vials of ginghamyou can communicate:
- By telephone: at 800 300 8424, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm
- Email: centroatencion@vichy.com
- Website: www.vichy.com.mx
For its part, the Profeco will continue to monitor the compliance of this company and makes available the Consumer Telephone:
- (55) 5568 8722 in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area
- 800 468 8722 in the rest of the country to address complaints and provide advice