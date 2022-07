The Chilean actor published an edited image that went viral on social networks, where he bites a copy of the proposed new Constitution in the foreground.

As usual, the Chilean actor Peter Pascal used his social networks to address the political situation in the country, this time facing the exit plebiscite of the proposed new Constitution.

Through his account on Twiiter, the protagonist of “The Mandalorian” shared his position on the elections of the next 4th of Septemberand he did it through a commented image.

“#Approve #ApproveHappy #Chile”, were the labels he wrote under a photograph that shows him in the foreground biting the text of the new Constitution. The post quickly went viral on the social network, causing debate and hundreds of response messages.

The photograph in question, replicated from the @cambiadechannel account, is an edited image of another old post published by Pascal himself on Instagram, where he bites into a copy of “The story”, the book by Aziah King.

This is not the first time that the “Game of Thrones” actor has entered the Chilean contingency: in the last presidential elections, he supported the campaign of then-candidate Gabriel Boric.

Last March, during his time at the South by Southwest festival (where he presented the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, in which he shares a cast with Nicolas Cage), Pascal referred to the constituent process.

“I have pride and hope for what is happening in Chile now. I would love to be there. Now come, I have to be here, but my heart is there, “she said on her journey through the red carpet.