Pedro Pascal delivers his preference for the Plebiscite with an original doctored photo – Publimetro Chile

The national actor Pedro Pascal, who supported Gabriel Boric during his campaign, today is also part of the plebiscite on September 4, making his preference clear: Approval.

With a doctored photo, biting the eraser, the protagonist of The Mandalorian, published a message: “#I approve, #I approve #Chile”.

On the other hand, he had previously invited to review the draft through the site Laconstituciónesnuestra.cl, an initiative promoted by Smart Citizenship, CONSTITU+YO and the Global Initiative.

When Boric took over, the actor was also a part. “Congratulations President Boric”, he wrote, generating an immediate response from the President, who wrote: “Thank you Pedro! We are waiting for you here ;)”.

Nicolas Cage full of praise for Pedro Pascal

A couple of weeks ago, the American actor Nicolas Cage had emotional words for his colleague Peter Pascalwith whom he starred in the film “The unbearable weight of massive talent” (The weight of talent).

The Hollywood, from acclaimed films like “Goodbye to Las Vegas” and “Contracara” noted that the national artist is “genuinely nice.”

“Pedro Pascal is a genuinely nice man. You couldn’t ask for a more friendly and pleasant person to work with”The 58-year-old actor started by saying to the Reddit medium.

Adding that Pascal “He has a unique sense of humor. It’s the kind of humor where you don’t know if he’s joking or not.”

So much so, that he remembered when the Chilean made a joke with a cabbage, but that nobody understood and he did not know if he was acting or sovereignly a bad joke.