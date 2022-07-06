Parrot Analytics extended the DEMAND360 product suite with Movie Demand

Wared Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics, commented: “With Movie Demand, along with our existing TV Demand and Talent Demand products, we are delighted to offer a comprehensive and end-to-end global audience demand measurement platform for the media and entertainment industry. Movie Demand is a game changer for the business as the future of theatricality demands an increasingly data-driven approach. By understanding the demand for movies, studios, producers, and distributors can make better-informed decisions about their content, showcase, and marketing strategy.’

With Movie Demand, development and production studios can understand which genres represent an opportunity for development or acquisition, which franchises are most in demand, what the impact of a new release might be on established IP, or which brands or talent are plus. aligned with the audience of a movie. Financing companies, in turn, can quantify how much an individual movie or library catalog is worth to a platform, as well as which OTT platform is gaining the most viewership for a particular genre.





Parrot Analytics also released an exclusive white paper to reveal how movie demand data results in better strategic decision-making. To better understand how the new tool can help studio teams, OTTs, and production companies better understand the market for each title, the report examined:





– Sequels, superheroes and fears: a key component of the theatrical equation is whether a film is felt to need to be seen with other people, whether it needs to be seen at the time it is released, and whether it requires technology not yet available at home. for the best experience.

– Event Style Musicals: musicals or event-style music-centric productions remain prominent, but even with directors like Steven Spielberg behind the camera and multiple Oscar nominations, the market is still tricky to navigate. What does the demand for music productions on different platforms tell us about their future?

– Comedies: are becoming increasingly rare in theater as the industry shifts from comedies to broadcast originals. Is there still an audience for comedies in the theater space? How does the demand for talent determine which films are more likely to be shown in theaters than others?

– dramas: It’s no surprise that the number of dramas released in theaters per year has dropped over the past two decades. The revenue generated by those dramas is down over 40% compared to the early 2000s. What’s going on in the drama space?

– Premieres on the day and date: Day-and-date releases were all the rage during the pandemic, but the cannibalization factor plays a big role in determining which movies are best served by a 45-day window vs. those movies that are the best. served as the original broadcast.

– The benefit of direct to consumer: streaming exclusives are the big elephant in the room. While the film industry still relies on theatrical releases globally, streaming-first distribution strategies can help both those in the OTT space and those with traditional film businesses. What kinds of movies make the most sense to become streaming exclusives, and which ones can still benefit from a theatrical release?

Julia Alexander, Strategy Director at Parrot Analytics, added: ‘To better understand how demand for a film will develop, it’s critical not only to look at a film’s opening weekend box office results, but also to understand the global demand for the film. audience for that movie in all windows. This is the only way to get a real understanding of how a movie is performing and what its future value might be to a studio, SVOD, or producer. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the theatrical question. The answer at least depends on genre, market, platform and window. Our Movie Demand product is designed to help industry stakeholders make the best decisions, enabling companies to tap into global audience demand for movies.’

The Movie Demand white paper is free to download here: