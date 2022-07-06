Lin Paris Haute Couture FW 2022/23 is not just fashion shows, but also front row. It is there, among the guests expected from all over the world, that the beauty trends of the season are staged. Chiara Ferragni made her debut, who at Schiaparelli has already marked a new trend: the return of the contoured lips.

Paris Haute Couture FW 2022/23: the beauty looks of the guests

To open the Parisian high fashion week is Schiaparelli who, with his avant-garde fashion, attracted many celebs to the parterre. Between these Chiara Ferragni who, dressed in a pink top, rides a make-up trend of the moment: her lips surrounded by cappuccino-colored pencil, and then dressed in gloss.

A choice, that of bare lipsalso shared by other celebs present at the show, by Rita Ora to Emma Watson and Rosy de Palma.

Always queen of the short, Sigourney, 73 years old next October, focus on a short disheveled short, slightly wavy with the tips combed up: by Chanel sports a soft slightly scaled bob, made moved by very light lightening.

Elle MacPherson, on the other hand, does not abandon the XXL lengths and, on the contrary, it emphasizes them with a blond rich in reflections in a play of light and shadows also enhanced by very soft waves.

Chiara Ferragni’s extra long hair

He also enters the “extra long” team Chiara Ferragni, who has been showing off extensions for days: first with Botticellian waves for Serafini, then with one long braid for Schiaparelli, finally extra smooth, for Mugler.

Gold make up: precious looks for Leonie Hanne and Clémence Poésy

Not just naked. Leonie Hanne and Valentina Ferragni bet everything on gold to embellish their looks. The first tip on iridescent rhinestones applied following a soft and sinuous line on the eyelid mobile. For her too, her naked lips are outlined in contrast.

Valentina Ferragni, on the other hand, chooses a more discreet gold. The texture is opaque, delicate on the mobile eyelid, emphasized by abundant coats of black mascara.

A choice also shared by Clémence Poésy, in a very light but iridescent version. Ideal for summer.

