On your side with Álex: From dreams to reality – Women – Life

Have you noticed that when we see a successful person as Sofia Vergara, Shakira or Egan Bernal, immediately ‘we got on the victory bus’ with them? We feel proud, we strut with each of your achievements and we become part of your triumphs for being born in the same country.

However, we are not all the same. Sadly, there are those who are eaten away by envy and look for flaws (where many times there are none) in successful people.

They feel that the fact that they have achieved success in some way is going to take away from them the possibility of excelling, as if there is only a limited portion of fulfilled dreams and since the others have it, they will never obtain it.

I am sure that behind every person you admire, in any profession that exists, there is a story of hard work behind it.

These are the people who always have some excuse for not reaching their goals. They feel economically poor, without levers, without physical attributes or without talent; They argue that their parents did not support them, that they had a teacher who discouraged them, that one thing or the other.

Invariably, they make excuses over and over again for not taking chances and perhaps not having to make the effort to work harder or believe in themselves. Most give up in the mind before they even try it out in reality.

Some believe that Sofía Vergara woke up one morning the highest-paid woman on American television, or that Egan Bernal or Nairo Quintana jumped on a bicycle and immediately made it to the Tour de France.

Absolutely nobody’s success has fallen from the sky. Perhaps it seems that way, because, as in a photograph, we only see an image.

However, we must emphasize that to fulfill dreams you must first have them; second, work for them; third, never give up, and fourth, make countless sacrifices to achieve them.

Sitting in front of the television we do not fulfill our desires, nor criticizing others. If you have dreams, don’t be ‘ballooning’ and hoping for a miracle; you have to stop and make decisions to achieve it. Success isn’t for the viewers, it’s for the filmmakers.

I am sure that behind every person you admire, in any profession that exists, there is a story of hard work behind it. And perhaps they have nothing different from you, what they do have is tenacity, discipline and unwavering faith in themselves.

Today I leave you with a fantastic phrase from Belgian Cardinal Leo Jozef Suenens: “Happy is the person who dreams dreams and is willing to pay the price to make them come true.”

