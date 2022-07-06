‘Offered’ female guards to inmates: prison officer fired

A senior Israeli prison officer was fired for ‘offering’ women prison staff to Palestinian detainees in exchange for their good behavior. The first reports of the sexual exploitation of prison guards, the Times of Israel newspaper said, date back to 2018 when women reported being forced into close contact with prisoners as a sex bargaining chip. An order from above that had forced them to suffer harassment and assaults, but the case had been closed due to lack of evidence.

The turning point came last December, when prosecutors ordered the police to reopen the investigation and the number one of the Israeli prison system, Katy Perry, ordered the proceedings to oust the prison officer. Rani Basha, believed to be in charge of the case. The Israeli Minister of Public Security, Omer Barlev, in recent days approved the dismissal of the prison officer who, according to the reconstruction of the investigators, would have played the role of ‘pimp’ for the prison guards of Gilboa prison, in the north of the country . The women had been ‘offered’ to a group of Palestinian detainees to “make them happy,” reported the Israeli press.

The EU unlocks funds for Palestine contested by “friends of Israel” associations and deputies

“In light of the circumstances of the case, the nature of the acts the officer has admitted and the evidence that exists against him at criminal level, I approve the decision to fire Basha, due to a serious breach of his duties as a prison guard and due to of his inadequacy to continue serving in the organization, ”Minister Barlev wrote in a letter to Perry, published by the news site Ynet.

Basha has been on leave since November last year, after Freddy Ben Shitrit, the director of Gilboa prison, spilled the beans on the veracity of the allegations. Revelations that convinced prosecutors to reopen the investigation to bring out the whole truth.