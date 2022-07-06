Off the Map” on HBO Max

Uncharted: Off the Map, the film starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, will premiere this week on HBO Max. Here we tell you all the details.

Uncharted: Off the Map, film of PlayStation Productions, arrives on a renowned streaming platform after premiering in theaters earlier this year. The film starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas will be available in HBO Max in 4K quality.

Based on the successful video game franchise created by Naughty Dog, the tape introduces us to “Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and shows his first treasure hunting adventure with his prankster partner Victor ‘Sulli‘ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)”, explains the synopsis. And he adds: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in search of the greatest treasure ever found while following clues that may lead to Nathan’s missing brother.”

+UNCHARTED – Official Trailer (HD)

The film was a box office success and was also generally well received by critics. HBO Max, which also announced that it will soon premiere “Spider-Man No Way Home”continues to add quality films to its catalogue.

When is “Uncharted: Off the Map” released?

Uncharted this will premiere Thursday, July 8 on the streaming platform HBO Max which you can access by doing CLICK HERE.