Nicole Kidman parades for Balenciaga and her dress unleashes memes

The actress Nicole Kidman and the celebrity Kim Kardashian climbed this Wednesday to the catwalk of Balenciaga, which presented on Wednesday by the hand of its creative director, Demna Gvasalia, its second Haute Couture collection in Paris.

The parade was full of celebrities such as the singer Dua Lipa, the top models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, as well as Kardashian, one of the muses of the Georgian Gvasalia, and Kidman, who surprised the guests wearing a long draped dress with a fully metallic train. , with a paper-like appearance at night.

Gloves, pants-boots and asymmetrical dresses with trains completed this collection, in which some voluminous designs were seen, inspired by Diego Velázquez’s meninas, such as the black suit worn by Campbell.



Nicole Kidman’s dress caught the attention of netizens, who made her name a trend on Twitter, the memes about the design of her dress, similar, according to internet humor, to an outfit made of aluminum foil, generated various memes.

In addition to the fact that Kidman, 55, wore Balenciaga glasses that attracted attention on Twitter.



“This collection is more mine. It begins in the future and then sinks into the past, in the infanta dresses that were the origin of the house”, founded by the Spaniard Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917, Gvasalia said.

The creative director of Balenciaga tried to escape the heritage that he highlighted in January in his first Haute Couture collection (since its refoundation, the brand has focused on prêt-à-porter creations) and dig deeper into his instinct .

“I wanted to look less and feel more,” added the renowned designer.

Many models also wore black masks that covered the entire face, a frequent claim to anonymity at the Balenciaga in Gvasalia, created in collaboration with the Formula 1 division of Mercedes.

