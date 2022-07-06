Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian or Dua Lipa parade in Balenciaga

Lourdes León, the daughter of Madonna, closes the parade of Marine Serre

Gigi and Bella Hadid shave their heads for the Marc Jacobs show

The casting of models for fashion shows carries (almost) as much weight as the designs. Even more so in the age of social networks, which is why designers are increasingly opting for a more disruptive and unexpected casting. This is reflected, for example, in how over the last few years we have seen more inclusivity and diversity in the main shows. Beyond the models of different ages and sizes that get on the catwalks, fashion firms are increasingly betting on well-known faces to bring your news to life.

An example of this are the daughters and sons of the supermodels of the 90s, who have become a great attraction for fashion houses. It also happens with actresses and singers. One need only think of examples such as Penelope Cruz, who walked for Chanel in 2019, Miley Cyrus stepping onto the Marc Jacobs catwalk in 2020 or Jennifer Lopez surprising the public at Versace in 2019 wearing the historic jungle dress.

Within the usual that is to have the participation of some celebrities on the catwalk, Balenciaga’s latest Haute Couture show has broken all records. The firm led by Demna has had a meteoric casting to present the firm’s 51st Haute Couture collection in Paris.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Among its models it has been possible to find the singer Dua Lipa, the actress Nicole Kidman, the models Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid and even Kim Kardashian, one of the biggest ambassadors of the firm.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga





In the case of Nicole Kidman, this is her debut on a catwalk of this caliber. Likewise, Dua Lipa had only been seen so far on the Versace catwalk previously and Kim Kardashian had not been on a catwalk for several years.

Balenciaga

With models of this stature, in addition to the architectural designs that usually feature in the firm’s Haute Couture and the solemn music that has accompanied the day, the Balenciaga parade has not taken long to become one of the most commented on this edition of the Haute Couture week in Paris. Among the designs, a marked futuristic and fetishistic aesthetic has stood out, logos of the firm, in black leather, large fur coats or curious masks (made using the same polyurethane used in Formula 1) covering the faces of some models. The drama has not been lacking either thanks to metallic fabrics, voluminous dresses with balloon skirts, feathers or sequins.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga

As they explain from the firm, they wanted to combine advanced technology with traditional house techniques. For this they have collaborated with artisans but also with visionaries of industrial design. An example of this is Japanese limestone neoprene, a fabric that is a modern version of Gazar, a fabric invented by Cristóbal Balenciaga.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io