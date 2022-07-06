Nicole Kidman appears as a surprise model in the shocking Balenciaga fashion show | Fashion

The presence of Nicole Kidman in the streets of Paris on the occasion of Haute Couture Week caused surprise yesterday, because the actress is a regular on red carpets but not at fashion events. The night outing from the headquarters of the Balenciaga house dressed in baggy pants and sunglasses completely in keeping with the spirit that Denma has imprinted on the house foreshadowed what has finally happened: she has been together with the already usual Kim Kardashian one of the guests of honor of the Georgian designer.

But it has not been as a simple celebrities who sits on the front row, but has debuted as a model with a spectacular silver dress. It is not the first time that the model has participated in a fashion show since in 2005 she participated in one of Chanel, at the time when she was an ambassador of the house of camellia.

In addition to Nicole Kidman, the presentation of Balenciaga’s second haute couture collection was attended by well-known faces such as Dua Lipa, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, model Naomi Campbell and an original mannequin from the Cristobal Balenciaga era. These globally known faces contrasted sharply with the rest of the mannequins, whose faces were covered by the maison’s creative director with shiny black masks developed by the Ferrari design team that prevented the parade from being identified. The contrast between the first part of the parade and the second accentuated the two ideas that the collection wanted to convey: the technological future and the past, with a tribute to the work of the house’s founder and the large Infanta-style dresses worn by the celebrities as a thread.

In the Instagram video below these lines you can see the full parade.

At the exit of the fashion show, Nicole Kidman greeted the press accompanied by her husband, the Australian singer Keith Urban, who was also dressed by the firm.