Nicolas Cage reveals which Batman character he would love to play

Narrowly Nicolas Cage did not become Superman in the 1990s movie he almost directed Tim Burtonwith script of kevin smith. At the moment, his inclusion in the universe of superheroes is limited to the two of Ghost Rider (Ghost Rider), from 2007 and 2012, which were not particularly well received, but which are part from the catalog of essential movies with Cage doing their thing.

Taking advantage of his presence at the festival SXSW being held in Austin, Texas, They asked him if he would like to be part of a superhero production. and his response, very much in line with the peculiar and iconic actor, was disconcerting. Of course he would like it, but playing what character? Well, one, how could it be less, as picturesque as it is strange.

“I would like to… oh, there’s something, I’ve been thinking about it, because of the new Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, and I haven’t seen it yet, but I think it could be terrifying, the villain that the mythical Vincent Price played in the 1960s series Egghead”he assured adding that “I have some ideas about it. Let Warner Bros know”he ended up pointing.

MATT REEVES AND WARNER BROS YOU BETTER BE LISTENING, NICOLAS CAGE WANTS TO BE IN YOUR BATMAN UNIVERSE AS EGGHEAD, HE EVEN HAS IDEAS FOR IT AND EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/l7xvJvgAl2 — Luke (@qLxke_) March 14, 2022

Egghead is a villain without superpowers, but with an unusual intelligenceand characteristic for the shape of his head, his pale complexion and his yellow and white suit. It was created expressly for the television series and made his debut in the 13th episode of the second season titled, An Egg Grows in Gothamissued in November 1966. He later appeared in various comics.

Vincent Price as Egghead Warner Bros.

Would it be memorable to see Cage in the DC universe of Gotham City? Just in case, you have already submitted your application so that Warner executives, or the director of batman, Matt Reevestake good note.

While we wait if the suggestion goes further, or find out if Nic will have any other role in the DCEU or MCU, we can remind you in an old video recovered through social networks in which we have the opportunity to see him in what he did not become, that is, dressed as Superman or Clark Kent for costume fittings of superman lives which he did for Tim Burton in 1997.

