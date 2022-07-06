Netflix ranking in the United States: these are the most watched movies of the moment

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix United States:

1. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

two. The Man From Toronto

The world’s deadliest killer is known as “The Man from Toronto” and Teddy is New York’s biggest mess. Both will meet in an Airbnb and fate forces them to team up to save themselves. Will they be able to hold each other?

3. The Dark Knight Rises

Eight years ago Batman disappeared, ceasing to be a hero to become a fugitive. Taking the blame for the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight decided to sacrifice everything for what he considered, like Commissioner Gordon, the greater good. The lie works for a while, as Gotham City’s criminal activity is tempered by the harsh Dent Law. But everything changes with the arrival of a cunning cat thief who intends to carry out a mysterious plan. Much more dangerous, however, is the appearance on the scene of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans force Bruce to return from self-imposed exile.

Four. wild play

It is about a former gambling addict who makes a living as a bodyguard in the gambling world; This peculiar protector, who does not use firearms, gets into trouble when he defends an old friend who is brutally beaten by an important mobster.

5. the last play

After a heavily armed terrorist group attacks a popular sporting event, Michael Knox must use his military training to save the 35,000 people who gather there. Among them is the daughter of a former comrade-in-arms killed in action, a fact that implicates Knox personally in the rescue.

6. smuggler

Chris Farraday (Mark Wahlberg) has long since left the world of crime, but when his brother-in-law Andy (Caleb Landry Jones) botches a drug deal commissioned by his ruthless boss Tim Briggs (Giovanni Ribisi), Chris is forced back to doing what he does best, smuggling, to pay off Andy’s debt. Chris is a legendary smuggler and it doesn’t take long to assemble a top team with the help of his best friend Sebastian (Ben Foster) and make one last trip to Panama to bring back millions of dollars in counterfeit bills. But things don’t go as planned and with only hours to make the money, Chris must use his rusty skills and overcome a treacherous criminal network of brutal drug traffickers, cops and hitmen before his wife Kate (Kate Beckinsale) ) and their children become targets.

7. Bad Girls

A young teenager, Cady, used to living in Africa with her zoologist parents, finds herself in a new jungle when she moves to Illinois. There she goes to public school, where she will fall in love with the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl in school. The girls will start making Cady’s life impossible and she will have no choice but to use the same tactics as her to stay afloat.

8. Those college parties

A trio of friends in their thirties, eager to recapture the rowdy, irresponsible fun times of their college years, decide to start their own off-campus fraternity anew. These three friends are Mitch, Frank and Beanie, whose lives are not exactly what they expected; Mitch has a nympho girlfriend who jumps into bed with the first one she grabs. Frank is married and his marriage has nothing to do with the wild parties he organized years ago. And Beanie is a family man who is dying to recapture his wild youth. But things change when Beanie suggests they start their own fraternity, in Mitch’s new house next to the college campus. An opportunity to relive glorious times, make new friends and return to their old, wild and unruly student revelry.

9. The darkest night

The capture of Osama bin Laden has worried the world and two US presidential administrations for more than a decade. In the end, a small group of CIA agents found him. It was a mission carried out in the utmost secrecy by a SEAL commando. Over time some details have been revealed, but now you will discover everything about this secret operation and the role played by its protagonists.

10. Claw

Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company projects that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

