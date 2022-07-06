Natalie Portman, with a Frida Kahlo flower headdress

15 dresses (for all occasions) that are already on sale

The flat stomach effect dress that is a trend this summer

Natalie Portman has a special gift for shining on every red carpet she attends. If in her daily life the actress opts for a relaxed and comfortable style with garments such as jeans and easy-to-wear dresses, for premieres Portman puts all her resources into action to play with fashion and make us dream. Last night, the actress surprised with a red look and a floral headdress loaded with references, evoking the great Frida Kahlo but also reinterpreting the aesthetics of her acclaimed film Black Swan.

Natalie Portman was one of the stars of the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, and did not need much more than a red Dior dress and a flower headdress in the same color to become the center of attention. Portman chose a custom version of the red strapless gown and maxi skirt from Dior’s Resort 2023 collection, shortening the skirt to wear a suggestive minidress.

Jeff SpicerGetty Images

The actress combined it with red sandals with minimalist straps that stylized her legs thanks to her ankle bracelet and put the focus of the look on the headdress. As if it were a 21st century Frida Kahlo, she gathered her hair in a low bun parted in the middle and decorated it with an impressive headband of red flowers.who drew even more attention with his look beautywith slightly smoky eyes and giving all the prominence to the red of her lips.

Jeff SpicerGetty Images

A look that not only reminds us of Frida Kahlo, but also reinterprets the outfits of one of her most iconic roles, that of the dancer Nina Sayer in Black Swan. With her look for the premiere of her latest work, Portman gives a twist to that short black dress with a full tulle skirt and strapless crown crowned by a diadem of precious stones and dyes it red, proposing a sophisticated headdress for the guests more daring.

The maximalist flower headbands are imposed as a trend to be taken into account, due to their ease in elevating a simple monochrome look and giving all the prominence of it to the accessories, and for their invitation to recycle basic dresses and give them a new life betting on flashy accessories. Will this be the ultimate headband of this summer’s event season?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io