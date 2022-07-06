Natalie Portman tripped at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in London, but reacted with funny gestures: photos | Famous
In the most recent installment of the god-turned-superhero, Natalie Portman took center stage, both for the evolution of her character and for the physical transformation she underwent to play Mighty Thor.
Naturally, this role turned the spotlight on the actress in real life. This is how the cameras caught a recent slip of the star.
Natalie Portman almost fell at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
On July 5, the premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was held in London, England.
As usual, the actors gathered at a local cinema to open the performances. For the occasion, the protagonist opted for a short red dress by Dior, which she combined with a floral headdress and slippers in the same shades.
Although the actress exuded glamour, minutes before posing for the cameras, she had a small incident: she tripped over one of the posters that adorned the red carpet.
Fortunately, she managed to regain her balance before falling completely, but there is no doubt that she herself had a scare: her face said it all.
That yes: as soon as she got over the bad step, Natalie Portman made funny gestures to the press, showing that her good humor accompanies her wherever she goes.
This is the full sequence of his slip, what do you think of the star’s reaction to his slip?
Natalie Portman was characterized as in the movie ‘Clueless’
There is no doubt that the Hollywood diva is enjoying her return to the big screen.
On June 5, she posted a portrait on her Instagram account with her cast partner, Tessa Thompson, in which they are both dressed as the main characters from the 1995 movie “Clueless.”
Natalie Portman wore a yellow and black plaid jacket and skirt ensemble. However, she gave Cher Horowitz a more contemporary twist by pairing them with a simple black top.
For her part, the actress who gives life to Valkyrie in the MCU, revived the character of Dionne Davenport with a look of dreadlocks, skirt and black vest with a white shirt underneath.
At the bottom of the image, the Jane Foster actress commented that they dressed like this for a press day.