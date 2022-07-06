Natalie Portman recreates on the red carpet the ballerina outfit she wore in ‘The Black Swan’

Eleven years have passed since Natalie Portman surprised the public with her acclaimed role in the black swan (black swan). In the film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, the American of Israeli origin gave life to Nina Sayers, a deranged ballet dancer who earned her an Oscar for best actress.

One of the most important works of his career in the film industry, to which he has now made a friendly nod at the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. The 41-year-old artist appeared spectacular on the red carpet in a design from Dior’s Resort 2023 collection that many associated with the ballerina outfit she wore in Aronofsky’s acclaimed film.

Natalie Portman at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in London DANIEL LEAL / AFP

Natalie customized the French signature design, which initially had the longest skirt, to transform it into an original red minidress with a strapless neckline and short puffed skirt. A look that reminded her of the black suit, with the skirt full of layers of tulle, that she wears in the film and that she combined with simple strappy sandals.

Natalie Portman at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in London DANIEL LEAL / AFP

Another striking detail was the headdress. yes in the black swan She wears a headband, this time she opted for a flower headdress in the purest Frida Kahlo style. In recent months there have been several actresses and influencers who have decorated their heads with this type of headbands that add a sophisticated touch to the styling.

In Portman’s case, the headdress was made up of red and pink flowers and was worn with her hair parted in the middle and tied in a low bun. As for her makeup, the actress used a vibrant red lipstick, almost fuchsia, and she made up her eyes with smoky pink and black shadows to add depth to her look.