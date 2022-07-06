Natalie Portman knows how to wear minidresses at 40+ (with success)

The promotion of the ribbon Thor: Love and Thunder for its next premiere, has the agenda of Natalie Portman busy these days. The American actress has attended red carpets and TV shows to promote the movie he starred in opposite Chris Hemsworth, Christian bale, Tessa Thompson Y Jamie Alexander. To attend these formal events, tiny dresses They have been his favorite bet.

The Oscar winner, Natalie Portmantraveled to London for the premiere of the superhero movie. She arrived at the event hand in hand with her husband, Benjamin Millepiedsheathed in a cherry red strapless design. In this way he reinforced his favorite bet for summer 2022, while his co-stars, Rita prays Y TessaThompson, they opted for long dresses with metallic finishes and imposing side openings.

How is the minidress that Natalie Portman wears at 40+?

Natalie Portman in a red minidress at the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. Neil Mockford/Getty Images.

a combinationn monochrome in cherry red was the choice of the Israeli actress to stand out to the fullest during her time on the blue catwalk in London, England, demonstrating how to wear a elegant short dress at 40. The garment in question was in mini format, with a neckline strapless and ruched details. The skirt was in silhouette of A to achieve a more elegant and classic result.

He combined it with minimalist strappy sandals with ankle bracelet. This clean and simple look, with the accessories to a minimum, stood out for the Flower diadem that decorated her head, on a low bun with a line in the middle and an effect sleek. She painted her lips the same vibrant color to seal a make-up that focused on extolling its natural beauty. For the manicure opted for a black nail polish in summer (as celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian or Selena Gomez have done in recent weeks), while on her feet she wore another of the trending shades: a pair of nude layers.

In this way, Natalie Portman reaffirms that when we have found a silhouette that is flattering, it is vital to get the most out of it. During the presentation of the action film in Los Angeles, he opted for a gold mini dress with beads with cut one shoulderworthy of a superheroine, while to go to the talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Livewore a bandage design in blacksupplemented by some stilettos with transparencies.