Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson became the protagonists of “Clueless”

Do you remember “clueless”? The classic of the adolescent cinema of the nineties seems that it has not been surpassed by either the old or the new generations, since it is not the first time that a famous couple recreates Cher and Dionne, the protagonists of the film, but on this occasion the personification of Natalie Portman Y Tessa Thompson caused so much fascination, that there are already those who request a reboot.

The characters in this film have become the darlings to recreate at costume parties, or to put together the narrative of a music video clip. The best-known case is that of Iggy Azalea, who was inspired by “Clueless”, for the story of the video for “Fancy”, her 2014 hit, where she wears practically the same wardrobe as Alicia Silverstone, the actress who brings Cher to life. in the 1995 tape.

But, on this occasion, it was the actresses Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, co-stars in “Thor 4”, who once again refreshed our memory of this film, after Portman shared a post on her Instagram account, in which she He sees the two wearing an outfit very similar to that of the protagonists. Dressed in Dior, the interpreters drove their followers crazy, who did not hesitate to let them know how fascinated they were, to the extent that they expressed how much they would like to embody Cher and Dionne, respectively, in a new version of the tape.

The post happened just a couple of hours before the preview of “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”, so we have no doubt that Portman is preparing the engines for the great return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, after separating from the Guardians of the Galaxy. In this installment, Tessa Thompson will once again be under the skin of Valkyrie, the queen of Asgard and Marvel Studios’ first LGBT+ superhero, Natalie will play Jane Foster-Mighty Thor, just as she did in 2011.

For this reason, the idea of ​​​​seeing the actresses play two young people was exciting for Portman’s followers, since it would be to see them in a very different role from the one they usually participate, because in “Clueless”, Cher and Dionne are two young people from Los Angeles who attend high school and are mainly concerned with becoming the most popular students in high school. Also, they become potential fashion consultants for a new student who teaches them a lot about friendship.

