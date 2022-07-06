Meet Ximena Romo, who will be María Félix in the ViX+ bioseries ‘La Doña’ together with Sandra Echeverría | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Both will play the greatest diva of the golden age of Mexican cinema, but at different stages of her life.

Sandra Echeverría is widely recognized in the world of entertainment, while the name of Ximena Romo is somewhat less known. Therefore, we tell you everything you need to know about the actress.

Who is Ximena Romo, actress who will be María Félix in ‘La Doña’?

Unlike her mother, Senator Patricia Mercado, Ximena Romo decided to dedicate her life to acting, a career she studied at the Casazul Artes Escénicas y Audiovisuales Argos school.

His first role was in the 2008 film ‘I’m Going to Explode’ and was followed by performances in smaller films like ‘Black Sheep’ and ‘Forgotten Dawns’.

Little by little, he began to have roles in larger productions, such as in ‘Gloria’, a biopic about the controversial life of singer Gloria Trevi. She was also part of the cast of ‘The immoral life of the ideal couple’, a film directed by Manolo Caro and starring Cecilia Suárez and Manuel García-Rulfo.

He has also consolidated a great career on the small screen, as he has been part of the cast of series and soap operas such as ‘Soy tu fan’, ‘Dos lunas’ and ‘The color of passion’.

In 2019, she was the protagonist along with Vadhir Derbez in ‘As if it were the first time’, a Mexican remake of the Adam Sandler film of the same name. It tells the story of a girl who daily loses her memory due to the amnesia she suffers from her, so her diary must make her fall in love with her.

Despite the fact that the film received less than favorable reviews, Romo knew how to continue to shine in his career. He later participated in the films ‘This is not Berlin’ and ‘The Asphalt Goddess’.

He is currently 32 years old but they are not noticeable, because his young appearance has allowed him to continue characterizing adolescent characters, as in the movie ‘Tell me when you’ that he starred in 2021 with Jesús Zavala and Verónica Castro.

Ximena Romo and her participation in ‘La Doña’, a bioseries by María Félix

‘La Doña’ will be a biographical series that narrates the most relevant events in the life of the iconic María Félix. Its premiere will be through the ViX+ streaming platform, which will have more than 10,000 hours of content in Spanish. It will be available in the United States, Mexico, and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, with a monthly price of $6.99 USD in the US and $119 MXN in Mexico.

Abril Vergara will be María Félix in her childhood and adolescence, Ximena Romo will interpret her from 16 to 31 years old and Sandra Echeverría will give her life in the last part of the story of ‘La Doña’.

Through her personal Instagram account, Ximena Romo has expressed how excited she is to bring to life an actress as relevant as María Félix was.

“MARÍA FÉLIX. With the rein in hand, they won’t knock me off this horse, I don’t care what they say. (Ximena Romo). After months of preparation, study, courage, horses, books, videos, movies, anyway , absolute rapport to take on a great responsibility, yesterday we finally started filming that portrays the life of the most important woman in Mexico. Today more than ever her story and her legacy speak directly to women and to the world. hand of the great @sandraecheverriaoficial and @abrilvergara_a with the production of @carmenarmendariz and direction of @ mafersuarez13 I can’t sleep from emotion. Coming soon on Vix + ”