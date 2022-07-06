Martha Higareda reveals that she lived with Will Smith, how did he treat her? | News

Alexander Mancilla

In ‘La Cotorrisa’, the actress also recounted an uncomfortable moment with an obsessive fan.

Martha Higareda was a guest on the show the parrot and made great revelations.

In the YouTube program hosted by comedians Ricardo Pérez and Slobotzky, the actress recounted the unusual moment in which a fan made her feel uncomfortable: “I found him everywhere and suddenly one day my house phone rang, I lived with my sister in the north, I answered and it was this fan “, He told about the call he received unexpectedly.

“I asked him ‘How did you get the phone number?’, and he said ‘I have an acquaintance at Telmex and she gave me your phone number’”He said that the daring and annoying fanatic confessed to him. “A week later he showed up outside my house. I told my mom: ‘What are we going to do?’ She told me ‘I don’t know why this is already very stalker’”.

Then, the fearsome fan began to pose as a reporter: “He bought one of those vests that have bags to start going to movie premieres, but it started to scare me,” recalls Martha Higareda, who confessed that the harassment ended when she went to the United States: “I left to the United States, that’s where I started acting there, “he revealed. Today,

Higareda is a success in various projects

of that country.

In the same talk, Martha said that already in the United States, she once met Will Smith when he arrived at a friend’s house: “We started talking about medicinal plants. I remember he was there saying ‘I’m with the prince of rap’ and I said ‘Can I sing you the song in Spanish?’ He was bursting with laughter.” ended by telling Higareda about his encounter with the nightmare of Chris Rock.