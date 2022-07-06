Marko sees in Pérez the perfect partner for Verstappen: “He doesn’t try to fight”

Helmut Marko thinks they have finally found the perfect partner for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull adviser highlights the fact that Pérez wastes no time in battles with Max on the track and is capable of achieving victories on his own.



Helmut Marko talks about the working relationship between Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen when they have just renewed the Mexican until 2024.



“Max can drive any fast car. That’s why having Sergio Pérez as his partner is perfect. Czech don’t try to fight, but does everything he can and that can lead to victory, as happened in Baku last season. The two work very well together,” Marko told Red Bulletin, according to the Race Fans website.

Marko talks about the signing of Verstappen, with whom they signed in 2015 when he was driving in Formula 3. The Red Bull advisor appreciates the hard work Jos Verstappen did with him.

“He had a very good upbringing, but also a very tough one, that’s what shaped him. In Italy you can go karting all year round but when it starts to rain, everyone goes to the cafeteria. Max was the only one who stayed out and kept practicing“, has shared.

He also recalls the revolution that the debut in Formula 1 of a driver under 18 years of age meant and assures that Max reminds him, in many ways, of Ayrton Senna.

“After Max drove his first race at 17, they added a clause saying you have to be at least 18. I think the age limit is wrong. With the right training and talent, you could do it even at 16. . In terms of personality, commitment, self-confidence and charisma, I compare him to Ayrton Senna“, Marko has expressed to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard