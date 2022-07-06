Mark Wahlberg is seduced by faith

jos of fire, adaptation of a novel by Stephen King, a drama with religious overtones starring Mark Wahlberg, Miracles of Father Stu and a story about gender violence with Natalia de Molina, The Turtle ManeuverThey hit the billboard.

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic hits theaters by the horror label Blumhouse and Universal and directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil). The film tells the story of a girl with extraordinary powers who fights to protect her family and herself from the sinister forces that want to capture her.





Mark Wahlberg plays Stuart Long, a boxing agnostic. amateur who gave a radical turn to his life by becoming a priest and finding in this way the meaning of his existence. He is joined in the cast by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver. Based on true events, this drama about a lost soul who finds meaning in his life in the most unexpected places is written and directed by Rosalind Ross, Gibson’s current partner.

Actress Natalia de Molina and director Juan Miguel del Castillo, who worked together for the first time on the award-winning shelter and food (2015), meet again in The Turtle Maneuver, a harrowing thriller that tackles gender violence. Based on the homonymous novel by Benito Olmo, the story revolves around a nurse who, hidden in a hospital in Cádiz, tries to go as unnoticed as possible so that her aggressor, her ex-partner who is about to be released from prison, does not find it.





Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien direct, write and star in this fictional film inspired by the story of their own friendship, a hymn to life that won the audience award at the last Malaga Film Festival.

The third feature film by French director and screenwriter Régis Roinsard, based on the homonymous novel by Olivier Bourdeaut -published in more than 40 countries-, is a family drama that addresses the issue of mental health and stars Virginie Efira and Romain Duris.

María León, Salva Reina, Pedro Casablanc and the young debutante Rubén Fulgencio star in the fiction debut of Alexis Morante, director of documentaries such as Heroes. Silence and Rock & Roll Y Shrimp: Flamenco and revolution. It is a story about the adventure of growing up and a love letter to parents and grandparents. It is set in 1985, when Oliver, a boy with an overflowing imagination, moves with his family to the southernmost corner of Europe, just as he is about to pass Halley’s Comet.

After the law of the market (2015) and At war (2018), the Frenchman Stéphane Brizé delves into the most devastating consequences of capitalism in A new world, a film that closed the last Venice Film Festival. Vincent Lindon puts himself in the shoes of the executive of an industrial conglomerate who is pressured by his superiors to gain competitiveness at all costs.

Giuseppe Tornatore (cinema Paradiso1988) worked for years on this documentary that traces the life of the great Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died in July 2020, and in which some of the most famous characters in the world of cinema participate, from Clint Eastwood to Bernardo Bertolucci, who died in 2018.

Helena Girón from Galicia and Samuel M. Delgado from Canary Islands take a critical look at colonization and the construction of the historical narrative in They transport deatha film with an experimental vocation that was presented at the Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival.

On January 20, 1942, prominent representatives of the Nazi regime met in a villa in Berlin-Wannsee in a conclave that went down in history as the Wannsee Conference and in which the systematic murder of eleven million Jews was decided. The minutes of that meeting, written by Adolf Eichmann, have served as a basis for the screenwriters of this film directed by the German Matti Geschonneck.

The first feature film by Panah Panahi, son of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, recounts the mysterious and bitter journey by car of a family heading for an uncertain destination and evokes the odyssey of many Iranian citizens who are forced to leave the country unexpectedly. clandestine

Animated film based on the books and songs created by Jujja and Tomas Wieslander with illustrations by Sven Nordqvist and dealing with themes such as friendship and learning about diversity. The day a traveling stork appears on the farm, Mama Moo wonders what the word home means. It’s hard for Cuervo to show his great friend that she doesn’t always live better in other places. he