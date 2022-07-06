Mark Wahlberg: from cocaine, prison and rap to becoming one of the highest paid actors in the world

At the age of 13 he was a drug addict and at 16 he entered prison. He rose to fame as the face of CK underpants before making it big in Hollywood. In addition, he is a devoted father of four children with Rhea Durham

Cinema Mark Wahlberg had ‘problems’ when he decided to leave crime

About to enter his fifties (he turns them this Friday, 5) Mark Wahlberg has not only lived several lives, but has managed to leave behind his troubled youth to become a Hollywood star. At 13, he was a drug addict.at the age of 15 he had been arrested twenty times and at 16 he entered prison for beating up two Vietnamese men. I was part of the group of his brother Donnie New Kids on the Blockbut soon quit due to his addictions. Already detoxified he was a rapperimage of Calvin Klein underpants and rose to fame as the porn actor of boogie nights. Two decades later, it is a devoted family man as well as a successful producer.

Wahlberg was born in a working class neighborhood of Boston as the youngest of nine siblings. According to the actor himself Vanity Fair, his parents separated when he was 11 years old and although he was only a child, no one was able to control him. “He would sneak out the window and stay out all night when he was 12 or 13 years old. At 13 or 14 he stopped going to school. My older brothers taught me how to get high when I was 10 years old and gave me beers. They thought it was funny to see me wobble. Many members of my family are now in Alcoholics Anonymous. But I don’t blame anyone. I think it was my thing to take it to the next level,” the actor explained. “I got into trouble every day and committed violent acts. At 13, 14, 15, I had a pretty serious problem with cocaine,” added the actor.

The violent acts he mentions were also racist. At the age of 15, Wahlberg was arrested several times for chasing and throwing stones at African-American children to the cry of “kill the black”. At 16, he assaulted a Vietnamese man on the street and while he was yelling at him “Fucking Vietnamese” I beat him until he was unconscious. He himself attacked a second man of the same origin whom he punched in the eye. Charged with attempted murder for these latest altercations, Wahlberg pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to two years in prison. Although he only spent 45 days behind bars, the young man later assured that this experience I changed his life.

“I ended up in the worst place I could imagine and I didn’t want to go back,” he said of his stint in deer island correctional facility, where he managed to quit cocaine and return to music. Because before, at the age of 13, he had already participated in his brother’s group Donnie New Kids on the Block. But as he signed up at the beginning, his addictions and his crimes took him away from the stage.

At the age of 19, Wahlberg became a rapper like Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch thanks, again, to the help of his brother Donnie. His first single, good vibes, I went straight to the Billboard list, and the album, Music for the People, rose to number one. At the age of 21, the young man starred in the famous Calvin Klein boxer shorts campaign that launched him definitively to stardom. And unable to maintain his musical career, he used the garnered fame to try his luck as an actor.

After debuting in the cinema with A poet among recruits (1994) was consecrated with boogie nights (1997) and grossed over $360 million in Planet of the Apes (2001). He was nominated for an Oscar with infiltrators (2006), opted for the Golden Globe thanks to fighter (2010) and changed register towards comedy in films like ted (2012). All this while beginning to make a name as productr on HBO series the entourage (2004-2010), Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014) and ballers (2015-2019) or the reality show of A&E Wahlburgers (2014-2019), a program dedicated to the hamburger chain that he runs together with his brothers Donnie and Paul.

usual in the highest paid actor lists Hollywood, Wahlberg has amassed a net worth of $350 millionas calculated Celebrity Net Worth. In fact, soon to release a docuseries for HBO, Wahl Streetwhere to tell the secrets behind his empire.

On a personal level, Wahlberg married model Rhea Durham in 2009 and they have four children: Ella Rae (2003), Michael (2006), Brendan Joseph (2008) and Grace Margaret (2010).

To top it off, Wahlberg is shooting Stu, a biopic about the former boxer turned priest Stuart Long. To embody the character, the actor has had to gain about 20 kilos as he has shown on his social networks.