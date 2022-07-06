Mario Dedivanovic on working with Kim Kardashian, her makeup evolution and beauty trends to avoid

Ads

Mario Dedivanovic is a big problem.

For the uninitiated, Dedivanovic, 38, is the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian’s signature glam. After starting working with the 41-year-old reality star in 2008, the beauty guru is responsible for Kardashian’s sculpted, tanned rhythm.

“We are such big supporters of each other,” he tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I think it’s been almost 15 years now. We test and try out literally anything we are working on with each other. I’ll try and try his stuff. I’ll give you my stuff “.

Although they are a force together, both the New York native and the Kardashian star have launched successful makeup brands. Kardashian launched his latest venture, SKKN by Kim, in June and Dedivanovic added two products – The Skin Enhancer and The Skin Perfector – to his line, Makeup by Mario, in May. He launched the label of the same name in 2020.

“We give ourselves really honest feedback. We are such lovers of makeup and glam. So, ours [businesses] they are like this new aspect of our relationship. I helped her a lot with KKW Beauty in the beginning and now that I have my line, we are both doing it. It’s such a fun process to work together. When I see things coming from the labs that aren’t authentic to me, but I think they’re really authentic to her, I’ll take them to her team and she’ll do the same thing. “

More recently, Dedivanovic created Kardashian glam for his 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and dramatic looks that he debuted for his sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Portofino, Italy in May.

“She had this hair that I love. I love it when she has her hair pulled back. He is so handsome. I was thinking of the Italian Dolce Vita for [inspiration]. He had all these gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana suits, so we made Mario’s signature elements with eyelashes and lip liner, ”Dedivanovic said. “We kept everything monochromatic. It was also super hot, so we simplified a lot… same with his glam Sports Illustrated in the Dominican Republic. “

She continued: “I wanted her skin to be extremely radiant, natural and tanned. Absolutely no lashes, no heavy lip liner, no heavy contour, not even eye shadow. We kept it as natural as possible for SI. I used my Skin Enhancer on her, her new SKKN moisturizer, which the foundation looks great on, and it was more or less like that.

Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic Kim Kardashian / YouTube

Despite having worked in the industry for over 20 years, Dedivanovic claimed to be “constantly evolving” and “constantly learning”.

“I’m an extremely curious person and artist,” he told us, adding that he even modernized his artistry after launching Makeup by Mario. “I’ve really started to see another side of art. I sit down and try everything on myself. My goal is to always shorten the process. How can I make it easier for the person at home? “

Dedivanovic’s dream of simplicity is realized through its Skin Enhancer, a 3-in-1 tinted complexion balm that warms and nourishes with a sheer coverage to even out skin tone. “Works very well with a brush. It is quite light, which makes it easy to apply its thin, transparent layer. I apply the enhancer around the perimeter of the face. Then, I just take a little bit of foundation towards the center of the face, because we don’t need much around the hairline ”.

Like Dedivanovic’s technique, the beauty lover shared that she believes that some makeup trends and fashions should also evolve and be reduced.

“I’ve seen a lot of heavy, heavy lash extensions,” she said. “I think proportionately, in terms of face balance, a heavy lash weighs down the eye a little. You really want your lashes to open your eyes. You want them to look up. However, once you go too heavy it can make the eye look smaller and bring the corners down, which is what you want to avoid.

He added: “You always want a nice lift of the face and eyes in general.”

