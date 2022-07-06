Marie-Claire | Bixie, the haircut that triumphs among women over 50

Today, women over 50 choose haircuts that are comfortable and easy to wear. Many choose a shaggy cut or the classic bob, while others go for a pixie cut or a bob with bangs. One of the hottest trends this season is a mix of the last two, better known as the bixie cut.

Bixie, the haircut that triumphs among women over 50

The bixie cut is easy to style and can be worn with straight, wavy or curly hair. It is characterized by having a longer length than the pixie cut but its length does not reach the bob cut.

celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep Y Araceli Gonzalez have worn this haircut, which suits all styles.

Women over 50 choose this haircut for its rejuvenating effectsince it allows you to take years off, gives an informal and sophisticated air at the same time, in addition to refreshing the image. The bixie is perfect on any hair (regardless of color), and with any type of face. In addition, it only requires a cut at the tips every two months or so.

