Malware disguised as a Minecraft mod is detected on Google Play

There are various games that can be customized or modified using the well-known mods. From these, a new vulnerability arises that can reach many users, a malware embedded in mods or other applications that are distributed through the Google Play store.

These applications or mods downloaded from the store pretended to be useless and harmless, until the first use. Generating in some cases advertising every two seconds, which caused the device to become unusable.

After its discovery, Kaspersky sent the details of the applications that contained Adware to Google, who of course removed them from the store. But are we safe with this?

The answer is no, and while this action is necessary, it does not completely eliminate the danger of these malware. Since, new versions have been published in the store under different names and developers.

Adware on Google Play

Malicious programs are not new to the store, a clear example of this is the “File Recovery – Recover Deleted Files” application. App it was found in malwarebut only in version 1.1.0 which was available until February 2021.

Minecraft mods that hide malware

As we mentioned at the beginning, there are mods for various games and this time Adware was found in some for Minecraft, which show full-screen ads even if the application is not active.

In addition, one of these applications is available in the store as a basic version and also allows purchases within it. In relation to this, Kaspersky concludes that owners are experimenting with the payment options they offer.

Likewise, there were applications that stole Facebook accounts. Other examples are Madgicx and a fake TikTok ad app, both of which ask for account details, then steal the information.

Lastly, we should mention that many similar applications are still available in the Google store. Therefore, we must always be alert to the origin of the application and its developers before downloading them. While regular store cleanups are performed, Google is still a long way from keeping apps containing embedded malware to 0%.

Do you fully read the details of the app and its developer before downloading it?