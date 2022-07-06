Make your own fox your companion in ‘Minecraft’

ads

There’s no shortage of adorably blocky mobs in Minecraft, and animals are easily some of the player favorites. Axolotls, frogs, and foxes are just some of the mobs of animals present in the game that draw players in, adore them, and turn them into digital pets.

But before you can befriend the next fox you come across in Minecraft, you’ll need to figure out what it eats and how to tame it.

What do foxes eat?

If you’re trying to befriend the foxes you encounter on your journey through the game, you’ll want to have some of their favorite food on hand. While foxes in Minecraft will eat many different foods, they prefer sweet berries.

These berries are found in sweet berry bushes, which can be dangerous for the player. They are thorny bushes that can cause damage if you don’t harvest the berries from them properly. Foxes are the only mob that doesn’t take damage from these bushes.

Can you tame a fox in 'Minecraft'?

Taming a fox in Minecraft is, again, a bit different than taming other mobs in the game. Most passive mobs in Minecraft can be tamed if given enough of their favorite food, but giving a fox multiple sweet berries will not make it follow and protect you as you play. Instead, the only way to tame a fox is to raise it from a pup, which means you’ll need to successfully get a newborn fox away from its parents.

First you’ll want to get two foxes to mate. To do this, give sweet berries to two foxes that are close to each other at the same time. If done correctly, hearts will form on their heads and mate with each other, producing a baby fox.

When this happens, make sure you have a head start on yourself. You’ll want to leash the baby fox and keep it away from its parents. While this is not the kindest way to treat the digital animal, it is the only way to get it to follow you.

Once you have placed a significant distance between you and the adult foxes, the baby fox should agree to follow you. He will then be your partner and attack aggressive mobs when called upon. If you give the fox a weapon, it will deal extra damage to enemies, making it a worthy companion to have on your journey.

