Luka Jovic, the James Rodríguez 2.0 of Real Madrid

There will be no signings at the Bernabéu until all the players discarded by Carlo Ancelotti leave the capital. This scenario perfectly sums up what will happen to Luka Jovic, Real Madrid’s James Rodríguez 2.0.

Real Madrid will not move in the transfer market until the exit operation comes to an end. From the board they are determined to reduce the number of chips in a squad where there will be no additions until Carlo Ancelotti’s discards come out the door of the Bernabéu. Luka Jovic, close to being the first in a transaction that is very reminiscent of what happened with James Rodríguez.

Serbian and Colombian arrived in the Spanish capital with the difficult task of making themselves felt in a European champion team. Although both paths through Real Madrid have dozens of differences in terms of minutes, goals, assists and relevance on the pitch, both James and Jovic They share a significant fact regarding their departure from the Santiago Bernabéu.

The negotiations to place the Balkan in Fiorentina have been more than exhausting for a Real Madrid team that is closer than ever to repeating with Jovic what it did with James years ago. Aware that they will not be able to recover that millionaire investment made in 2019 (60 million euros paid to Frankfurt), since BRAND they reveal what is coming for a striker without a place in LaLiga.

James 2.0

From the newspaper they point out that Fiorentina does not have money to pay a transferthat Real Madrid does not want transfers and that Luka Jovic will receive the release letter in the next few hours. What does this mean? That as happened with the talented left-hander from Cúcuta, the Serbian will leave as a free agent from the white team.

An operation where Real Madrid will save almost 30 million euros in salaries for the striker, but it also means giving up an immediate transfer for the future. Despite rumors and information provided by various media, James Rodríguez suffered the same fate in a white team where until all Carlo Ancelotti’s discards come out, not even movements are expected to sign new troops.