LGBT Community: Daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner identifies as gender non-binary | Present

After a few weeks ago Emme Munizthe daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthonywas presented at an event with the pronoun “elle”, Seraphine Affleck Garnerthe daughter of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garnerfiancé of JLorevealed to the world that she identifies with the non-binary gender, which means that she is not represented by any of the conventional genders, that is, feminine or masculine.

This does not surprise their parents, since on several occasions they have expressed love, pride and openness towards their children. Like many celebrities who have raised their children in a free way and without stereotypes, trying to keep them away from the spotlight.

Both teenagers have been seen spending a lot of time together and more since their parents, Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckThey resumed their relationship after a 17-year hiatus.

The paparazzi have captured them with the short hair and wearing big, baggy clothesas well as loose pants and oversized shirts.

