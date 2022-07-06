Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice to Austin Butler for Elvis

The actors shared the shooting of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This was the warning from the protagonist of The Great Gatsby to work with director Baz Luhrmann.

The next July 14 one of the most anticipated films of the year arrives in theaters: Elvis. The drama starring austin butler Y Tom Hanks, works as a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll loaded with drama, music and emotion. One of the great attractions of him is, without a doubt, his main actor: the characterization of the interpreter is impressive from the trailer and promises a film that is a pure tribute. Leonardo Dicaprio He didn’t want to be left out and that’s why he gave Butler some key advice.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Baz Luhrman, and tells the life of Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with his agent Tom Parker. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”, indicates the official synopsis of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn are just some of the stars that complete the cast. Although DiCaprio is not on the list, he knows the work with Baz Luhrmann very well, since he shared the set with the filmmaker during The Great Gatsby Y Romeo and Juliet.

This is why he did not hesitate to advise Austin Butler, who also worked on the film. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In dialogue with Entertainment Weekly, the protagonist of Elvis held: “Coming up with new ideas on the fly is terrifying. I talked to Leo beforehand and he told me, ‘Baz is going to throw you off balance, but he’s going to bring out things in you that you never knew you had inside.’ And that’s exactly what happened”.

On his relationship with Luhrmann during the filming of the biopic, he insisted: “It pushed me right to the brink of what I thought was possible. And I always knew that if he went down, he had me. that he was safe”. In this way, Austin Butler was encouraged to show a completely different facet with the script of Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. And DiCaprio’s advice undoubtedly inspired him to build this complex character.