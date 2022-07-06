Leonardo DiCaprio smelled bad? Miriam Margolyes reveals details of the actor’s hygiene

Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and thanks to several of his films he has built an image of elegance, but the actress Miriam Margolyes He just broke with that idea and talked about the actor’s hygiene when they coincided on a project.

DiCaprio worked alongside Miriam Margolyes in the adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and assured that the famous had an unpleasant smell. Miriam played the role of Juliet’s nanny in the film based on the play by William Shakespeare.

The actress was a guest on the “This Morning” show, where she talked about her experience working with Leonardo DiCaprio, who apparently didn’t have the most pleasant body odor. “It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico,” she replied when asked about the famous man.

He explained that the bad smell of Leonardo Dicaprio It was because at that time he was very young, they also recorded on location in Mexico in a hot season: “the boys… and he was very young at that time. They don’t get fragrant.”

The statements of the 81-year-old actress generated a stir, as the actor’s hygiene habits were questioned, who on other occasions has revealed that he only bathes twice a week and does not use deodorant because he considers it harmful to nature. .

DiCaprio He is one of the celebrities who is involved in causes in favor of the environment and promotes actions against climate change, which affects the whole world.

