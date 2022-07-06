Legendary Batman suit auctioned for $40,000

Mexico City.- The iconic Batman suit worn by George Clooney in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 Batman & Robin is going up for auction with a starting price of $40,000.

The sale will be made by the firm Heritage Auctions that will have the costume available from July 22 to 23.

“This is easily the most famous and infamous Batman costume ever designed, as evidenced by the fact that all these years later, it continues to make headlines every time Tim Burton and George Clooney are asked about it.

“And I’m glad we now have the opportunity to offer this piece of movie history to someone who can appreciate the costumes as much as Schumacher clearly did,” Heritage Auction Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said in a statement published by Variety.

The suit is one of several props to be auctioned from history on the big screen. Jim Carrey’s baton from Batman Forever is also up for grabs (with a starting bid of $8,000), as is Jack Nicholson’s iconic purple suit from Tim Burton’s Batman (with a starting bid of $65,000).

Clooney’s Batman suit is constructed from cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements, all expertly painted, finished, and assembled into a life-size mannequin featuring a hyper-realistic George. Clooney’s head with prosthetic-grade false eyes.

Costume pieces include hero’s signature hood, full-length superhero cape with two-ply clips, muscled tunic with signature Batman icon on chest, muscled tights, visored gloves and fins, and character boots up knee,” reports the Heritage Auctions site.