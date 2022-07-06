Kylie Jenner shares a rare glimpse of life at home with Travis Scott and Stormi: photos

Ads

Sandwich artists. Kylie Jenner gave fans an insight into her and Travis Scott’s cooking skills and the results looked truly delicious.

The beauty mogul, 24, and the rapper, 31, teamed up to make elaborate snacks on Tuesday, July 5. “Bae said I want a sandwich,” Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in an Instagram story along with a photo of a large selection of fixings, including pickles, two types of mustard, turkey breast, cheddar, and hoagie sandwiches. .

Jenner shared a few more photos of the sandwiches, including one of her own, which she smeared with mayonnaise, pickles, onions, and what appeared to be two varieties of cured meats. “Omg and mine,” she wrote, adding four mouth-watering face emojis.

“It looks beautiful,” he said in a video, referring to another sandwich filled with turkey, lettuce and various spreads. Stormi, 4, was also in attendance at the party, appearing in the background of a clip with her father as Jenner took a satisfying, crunchy bite of her sandwich.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the artist “Sicko Mode” are also the parents of a 5 month old son born in February. Hulu’s personality initially said the little one would be called Wolf, but later she and Scott decided to change his name.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner and her boyfriend have not yet announced the baby’s new nickname.

The Grammy nominee and Kylie’s life alum, who have been dating intermittently since 2017, keep their relationship relatively private, but last month, Jenner praised her partner on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day, daddyyyyy, we love you,” the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the musician cuddling her son. The Texas native replied in the comments: “” L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA ”.

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the two are still “super secretive” about their plans to get engaged, adding that the couple have “sidetracked the subject for years” but “did not. excluded him “.

For now, the California native and her fiancé are happy to focus on their children. “The priority was taking care of the children,” the source explained. “Keep things between them calm and relaxed and set boundaries that will give them the best chance of being together for the long term.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jenner and Scott’s sandwich extravaganza.

Ads