Kylie Jenner looks unrecognizable in high school yearbook photo taken before lip fillers and “plastic surgery” makeover

KYLIE Jenner fans were shocked by her “natural” look in a series of throwback photos recently rediscovered online.

In a myriad of photos taken between 2011 and 2013, the future reality star shone without her lip fillers or plastic surgery makeover.

In an online chat room, fans of Kylie, now 24, shared and discussed her old-school look, with photos taken while she was actually still in school.

The photos, which Kylie herself shared throughout the year, included a look at her yearbook photo, several selfies, and snaps with friends like Jordan Woods and Sofia Richie.

The unfiltered photos saddened the fans, who posted regrets about the cosmetic job the reality star had in the chat room.

“It looked a lot better before. Wow, ”exclaimed one fan. “She didn’t need much of anything.”

Another remarked: “I swear she became both happy AND unhappy when she got the fillers. Her eyes are no longer so bright “.

One person complained about her place in her famous upbringing: “Ugh, imagine what a healthy and vibrant life she could have had if she weren’t part of this stupid family.”

And one fan pinned the blame directly on her mom: “She didn’t need the lip fillers, I guess, but she never should have gone any further.

“This makes me hate Kris Jenner so much.”

Just last month, Kylie released a video promoting two new Kylie Cosmetics products.

She showed off her new Glow Balm and Gloss Drip, which she applied to her face wearing a white tank top and pink manicure to match the package.

Kylie’s pout looked bigger than ever as she rubbed the gloss with her fingers.

Holding the new products in hand, she posed with pursed lips to show the results.

KYLIE’S CONFESSION

Kylie admitted in 2015 that she took lip fillers when she was 17 after dealing with insecurities about her “labia minora” for years.

Previously she had said: “I was 15 and unsure about my lips.

“I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you were going to be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’

“I took it very hard. Just when a guy you like says… I don’t know, he really hit me. I didn’t feel desirable or cute.

“I would like to overline my lips with the liner to create the illusion of bigger lips and then, in the end, I thought, this lip liner didn’t and I ended up getting my lips done. He sticks with you – he just got in there. “

RUMOR HAS IT

Rumors that Kylie – who has a bestselling lip liner range – had her pout plumped up started in 2014, but she initially got rid of doing anything to improve her appearance.

In an interview with E! News of that year, he said, “I’ve heard everyone’s been talking about it for months, so I’m a little sick of it.

“My photos, I often highlight them.

“I think big lips are great.”

